MANSFIELD — Shirley Carol Hayes Scalzo, 86, a resident of Canton, Miss., formerly of Mansfield, passed away Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at Madison County Nursing Home, Canton.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to Mansfield United Methodist Church, Mansfield. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Scalzo was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Mansfield, to Willard Hayes and Martha Rippy Hayes. She was married to Sam Scalzo for 39 years, living with him in Danbury, Conn., and Brandon, Miss., until his death in 2002. Mrs. Scalzo worked in the clothing industry for many years, first as a buyer for Robeson’s Department Store in Champaign, then as manager of multiple clothing stores in the Danbury area.
She will be remembered by all who knew her as jovial, full of life and mischievous (like the time she planned her own surprise birthday party). She loved to make people laugh, whether it was impersonating her favorite comedian, Phyllis Diller, or entertaining her friends and fellow residents at the retirement facility at which she resided with her stand-up comedy routines. She loved her family, and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Mrs. Scalzo was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Scalzo, and parents, Willard Hayes and Martha Rippy Hayes.
Mrs. Scalzo is survived by her son, David Scalzo of Ridgeland, Miss.; sister, Nancy Stivers of Mansfield; brother, Bill Hayes of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Joseph Scalzo, Jennifer (Justin) Johnson and Sara Scalzo; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.