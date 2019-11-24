CHAMPAIGN — With profound sadness we announce the passing of Shirley D. Furtney (Crowe), our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
She left us peacefully at her residence in Champaign, Ill. She was 78 years old.
Shirley was born Dec. 24, 1940, daughter of Dorothy Spicer Crowe Amsden and Howard Crowe. She attended Gibson City High School. She was married in 1958 and this union was blessed with two children. Shirley was a real estate agent in Champaign for many years, but truly enjoyed greeting everyone at the front desk of the Stephens Family YMCA.
Shirley is a beloved sister to Bev Crowe of Gibson City; cherished mother to son Robert E. Furtney (Cynthia) of Champaign; loving grandmother to Jeremy R. Furtney of Alexandria, Va., and Erin Woods (Logan) of Champaign; and great-grandmother to Sasha and Ted Furtney and Kase Woods.
Shirley lived life to the fullest, making the most of every day. As a result of her generous spirit, she was loved by many. Her sister, family, and friends became angels in her life and she was truly comforted by this.
Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her son strong values that have served well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Shirley’s family will greet friends at a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. A graveside service will remain private.
In lieu of gifts of sympathy, her family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Stratford Park Bible Church.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.