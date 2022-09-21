TOLONO — Shirley Grimm, 78, of Tolono passed away at 5:14 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Tolono United Methodist Church, 301 N. Bourne St., Tolono, with the Rev. Gail Meyers officiating. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mrs. Grimm was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Champaign, a daughter to Henry and Winnabelle Weidner Etchison. She married Terry Grimm on Oct. 5, 1963, at Tolono United Methodist Church; he survives.
Also surviving are a son, Dale (Maggie) Grimm of Tolono; a daughter, Julie (Tony) Bible of Beecher City; four grandchildren, Kaleb (Erin), Bailey (Aaron), Michelle and Misty (Matt); seven great-grandchildren, Kira, Kristin, Kylee, Kailyn, Chason, Aubrey and Lake (due in November); and a sister, Linda (Tom) Shipley of Tolono.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, Ron Zacha.
She was employed at Maggio’s IGA and Mitchell’s Eisner’s in Tolono and was a custodian for the Unit 7 School District. She was also the CEO of Grimm Electric.
She attended Tolono United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Memorials may be made to Tolono United Methodist Church.
