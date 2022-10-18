DANVILLE — Shirley A. Harris, 89, of Danville passed away at 6:08 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 16, 2022) at home.
She was born on March 26, 1933, in Danville, the daughter of Maurice and Ruby (Sechrest) Ellingwood. She married her husband of 65 years, John Harris, who preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2018.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Ron) Neufeld of Danville and Phyllis (Shane) Farris of Danville; four grandchildren, Lisa Palinski, Justin (Marina) Neufeld, Josh (Liz) Farris and Jarrod Farris; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Bella Neufeld and Fletcher and Maisy Farris.
In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Lefton, and brother-in-law, Richard Lefton.
Shirley was a lifelong member of Danville First Church of the Nazarene. She loved her cats and spending time with her family.
A service to celebrate the life of Shirley Harris will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Justin Neufeld will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services, also at Sunset in Danville.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. Please join Shirley’s family in sharing memories, photos and video of her life through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.