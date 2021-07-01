CHAMPAIGN — Shirley C. Heath, 77, of Champaign died peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021.
She was a graduate of Rantoul Township High School and worked as a bookkeeper for many years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Trulock; father, Ted Marshky; sister, Joann Wimmer (Phillip); and brother, Theodore Marshky.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Carder; two daughters, Christian Collins and Kimberly Heath (Chad Swim); two grandsons, Aryn Gilenson and Trace Collins (Shana); and two great-granddaughters, Aralyn Miller and Norah Collins.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to OSF Hospice in Urbana.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with her cremation.
No services are to be held at this time.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.