FOLSOM — Shirley Henrietta Hulse (Kenney), 84, formerly of Armstrong, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Folsom, Calif., with complications of dementia.
Shirley was born May 3, 1937, in Gilman, to Hazel H. Kenney (Duits) and Albert M. Kenney.
She is survived by a son, Rick (Kerry) Hulse of Penfield; daughter, Kelli (Tom) Oscar of Folsom; four grandchildren, Nicole (Zac) Johnson of Rantoul, Bret Oscar of Sacramento, Calif., Shelbyy (Chris) Barr of Monticello and Tony (Crystal) Hulse of Danville; four great-grandchildren, Scarlet, Marc, Fiona (Johnson) and Jameson Hulse; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Shirley is survived by two sisters, Peg Downing of Champaign and Kathy (Craig) Crooks of Fisher; and one brother, Lee (Nila) Kenney of Gifford.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Beverly (Bill) Diskin; and another brother-in-law, Harold Downing.
Shirley enjoyed spending her extra time after retirement frequenting garage sales and singing karaoke.
Sutter Cremation will be handling the transition.