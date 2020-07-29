DANVILLE — Shirley J. Frazier, 81, of Danville passed away at 8:53 pm Monday (July 27, 2020) at her home with her loving family by her side.
Shirley was born July 28, 1938, in Prairie Green, Ill., to Glen and Helen King Ziebart. She married Walter McMasters on May 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on April 9, 1982. She then married George Frazier on Jan. 25, 1985. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2016.
Surviving are one daughter, Debra (Terry) Chenoweth of Danville; two brothers, Ralph (Jan) Ziebart of South Bend, Ind., and David (Pari) Ziebart of Versailles, Ky.; one sister, Christine (John) Lotz of Peoria; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Carolyn Edwards; one son, Carl A. McMasters; and one brother, Maurice Ziebart.
Shirley was a nursing assistant, home health care nurse and worked in Walgreens accounting. She had worked at Danville Manor Nursing Home as a CNA and later in the office. She enjoyed crafts, flowers, yardwork, home decorating, sewing, shopping for clothes, shoes, jewelry and flea markets.
The family would like to thank Debbie O’Brien at Carle and the Transitions Hospice team, especially Suzette.
Private family graveside rites will be at Sunset Cemetery in Danville with the Rev. Jim Boudouris. Memorials may be made to the Vermilion County Humane Society. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.