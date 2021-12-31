WELLINGTON — Shirley Jo Caldwell, 83, of Wellington passed away at 2:26 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 26, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Athens, Ala., the daughter of St. Elmo and Mabel (Chapman) Cribbs. She married Ronald Lee Caldwell on Sept. 29, 1956, in Hernando, Miss. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Jo (Chip) Houmes of Hoopeston; one son, David L. (Connie) Caldwell of Milford; five sisters, Monteze Jaggers of San Diego, Janie (Robert) Voyles of Cissna Park, Portia Bibb of San Diego, Vickie (Denny) Beckley of St. Charles, Mo., and Cherie Cribbs of Los Angeles; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Marissa) Jambrone Caldwell of Villa Park, Ashley (Ryan) Springman of Urbana, Lauren (Alan) Leigh of Bethesda, Md., Sarah Houmes of Hoopeston and Trey Houmes of Hoopeston; three stepgrandchildren, Chad (Jessica) Fleming, Mark (Tiffany) Fleming and Jill (Bryon) Brown; and one niece, Peggy (Dale) Ramert.
In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John Rowe Cribbs.
Shirley worked as a bank teller for the Wellington State Bank and Community Bank until her retirement. After her retirement, she volunteered at Hoopeston Multi Agency and Rossville Grade School. Shirley enjoyed bowling and golfing.
A private family service will be held. Following the service, cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Wellington United Methodist Church, 410 E. Main St., Wellington, IL 60973, or the Barry Voyles Memorial Park Lions Club Shelter, P.O. Box 75, Wellington, IL 60973.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Shirley’s eternal tribute page and to send condolences to the family. Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.