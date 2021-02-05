URBANA — Shirley Mae Kirby (Rasmussen), 85, of Urbana passed away peacefully at 7 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021).
A celebration of life will be held for family on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Webber Street Christian Church. Private burial to follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Shirley was born on Feb. 19, 1935, to Martin and Florence Rasmussen. She married the love of her life, Merwin Kirby, on June 22, 1953, in Urbana, who proceeded her in death on Dec. 7, 2005.
Surviving her are sons, Marty (Tammie) of Urbana, Rick (Debbie) of St. Louis and Murray (Carmen) of Urbana; grandchildren, Ryan, Adam (Kelli), Megan, Mandy, Austin (Sara), Ashley, Lauren, Joshua, McKenzie and Kalie Hedrick (Quan); and great-grandchildren, Addison, Kennedy, Mason, Creighton, Cooper, Jax and Oliver.
Shirley worked as a bookkeeper/personnel director for Robeson’s for over 30 years, followed by Kirby & Turner Masonry.
Shirley had unwavering love for Jesus. She enjoyed Sunday’s at church and discussing scriptures at Bible study with friends.
Shirley had a genuine love of life. She was always dressed to impress and would light up a room with her infectious smile. She loved hosting family and friends and having visitors over for a Diet Coke and long chat. All those around her always felt welcomed and loved.
Above all, nothing was more important to Shirley than family. She was her happiest at Christmas surrounded by family or at Lake Sara basking in the sun watching her grandkids play. The importance of family will live on for many generations to come.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.