CHAMPAIGN — Shirley Stevens Lee, 92, of South Weber, Utah, passed away on Aug. 2, 2022, in her home with her daughters by her side.
Shirley was born and raised in Ogden, Utah, graduated from Ogden High and married the love of her life, M. Raymond Lee, in 1949. In 1960, they moved to Champaign, where they raised a family.
Shirley was an executive secretary for various federal government agencies, retiring in 1990 and returning to Utah in 1995.
Shirley loved hiking, birding and was a member of the Wasatch Audubon Society. She also enjoyed travelling and visited China, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, the Galapagos, Italy and other places. History and nature were some of her most beloved pastimes; thus her travels were enriching.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, M. Raymond Lee, sister, Rhoberta Williams, and two brothers, Earl and J. Ray Stevens. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Lee and Susan Lee Wilson, and two grandsons Jeremy and Elliot Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Leavitt’s Mortuary Atrium in Ogden, Utah, on Sept. 24, 2022, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wasatch Audubon Society, P.O. Box 3211, Ogden, UT 84409.
Shirley will be greatly missed by family members and her many friends.