ALLERTON — Shirley Maxine Leird, 92, of Allerton passed away Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021).
Joines Funeral Home, Newman, will handle arrangements. There will be a graveside service at GAR Cemetery, Homer, on Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Clyde Snyder officiating.
Mrs. Leird was born on Jan. 19,1929. She was the daughter of Virgil and Ethel Taylor. She married John Leird on Nov. 27, 1949, at the Homer Methodist Church. She was a member of the Allerton Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley B. Taylor; two nieces, Luann (Bill) Nanneman of Columbia, Mo., and Kimberly (Steve) Welborn of Kildeer; several great-nieces and -nephews; and longtime friends, Angie Ruwe and Ron Brewer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Leird; brothers, Max Taylor and Larry Taylor; sister-in-law, Shirley Lou Taylor; and nephew, Tim Taylor.
She went to Lost Grove country school and Homer High School. She attended beautician school in Champaign and operated a beauty shop in her home for several years. Shirley and her mother owned a ladies clothing store in Homer. She worked as a bookkeeper for Allerton Implement. She enjoyed sewing and even made wedding dresses.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Allerton Methodist Church, Homer GAR Cemetery or the Homer American Legion.
The family would like to invite everyone to lunch immediately following the service, which will be at the Lincoln Street Lounge, Broadlands.