LANSING, Ill. — Shirley Lester, 72, of Lansing, Ill., passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Munster Community Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born on July 26, 1949, to Raymond and Ethel (Elliott) Wolfe, in Hammond, Ind., the youngest of four children. She married Richard Alan Chandler on Jan. 30, 1970. He passed away on June 3, 1984.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Lisa (Lee) Peacock of Clinton; grandsons, Ryan (Bree Lane) Peacock and Connor Peacock; brother, Lewis “Gene” (Judy) Wolfe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Helen Duke; and brother, Francis “Frank” Wolfe.
Shirley was a lifelong Lansing, Ill., resident. She graduated from Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, Ill.
Shirley worked for Sherwin-Williams in Chicago for her entire career, retiring in 2015 after 48 years of service. Shirley loved spending time with her family, reading (actual physical books — never a tablet!), shopping (especially a good sale!) and Damiani’s pizza.
A private family service will be held at Oak Glen Cemetery, Lansing, Ill. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, Lansing, Ill., has been entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements, and condolences may be left on Shirley’s online obituary at schroederlauer.com.