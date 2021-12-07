POTOMAC — Shirley Ann Linder, 77, of Potomac passed away at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare, Danville.
Shirley was born on Nov. 26, 1944, in Cheneyville, the daughter of Richard Lee and Alma J. (Cross) Coffey. She previously married Steven Cross in 1976 in Henning. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Cox of Potomac and Helen (Lincoln) Ingram of Campbellsville, Ky.; two sons, Johnny Ray (Tina) Linder of Rossville and Ronald (Brijida) Linder of Hoopeston; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gordon Coffey of Rossville and Ricky (Joyce) Coffey of Fisher; one sister, Marjorie Pickett of Danville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Alma Coffey; two brothers, Wendall Coffey and Jackie Coffey; and sister, Betty Lou Voyles.
Shirley worked as a cook at the Belgium Bingo Hall and then later at CARADCO in Rantoul. She was a member of the Potomac Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino boat.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with Pastor Jay Sorrell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Potomac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Shirley’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.