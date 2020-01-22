HEMPHILL, Texas — Shirley Mae Coad passed away Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at her residence near Hemphill, Texas.
A member of 6-Mile Baptist Church, she and her husband of 62 years moved to this area 25 years ago. She was a career banker as well as wife, mother and grandmother.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Coad of Decatur, Ill.; daughters, Vickie Jo Varvel of Urbana and Laura Ann Oakes and husband, David, of Quincy; grandchildren, Amber Roberts and husband, Troy, of Sidney, Adan Cannon of Austin, Texas, Anice Cannon of Austin, Texas, Megan Hotwick and husband, Rob, of Decatur, Derrin Coad of Champaign, Harrison Oakes of Quincy, Stevie Ray Garcia of St. Louis, Mo., and Michele Brown of Pearlington, Miss.; and great-grandchildren, Ileana Roberts of Savoy, Dalton Roberts of Sidney and Lindsay Nicole Cannon of Austin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Coad; parents, Harold and Dorothy Clarkson; brother, Harold Edgar; and son, Bobby Lee Cannon.
Register book may be signed and condolences may be left at www.starrfuneralhome.com.