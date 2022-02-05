BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Shirley Kay (Martin) Trevino, 80, died Jan. 13, 2022, at home in Buckeye, Ariz.
Her celebration of life will be held at 14665 W. Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, Ariz., on Feb. 5 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Mrs. Trevino was born in Bloomington on Dec. 17, 1941, to Harry and Darlene Martin. She was one of three children; Joseph (deceased) and Harry Jr. were her brothers. Shirley moved from Rantoul to the Phoenix area in 1979. She folllowed her father's footsteps in home development and worked on many designed houses and communities in the Goodyear area until she retired at the age of 65.
She was a mother of two, Jami Shelton and Martin Stites, and to this day, we are extremely grateful to have had her as their mother. Harry Jr. is her surviving immediate family member, and he will truely miss his sister. Shirley was a grandmother of five and was very active in their lives.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Trevino, who cared for her day and night during her last years of life. Shirely had a full life of love, happiness and graditude.