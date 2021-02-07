CHAMPAIGN — Shirley Ann McCarten, 80, of Champaign died at 11:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Accolade Health Care of Danville.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign. The Rev. Lutz Braunig will officiate.
Shirley was born Jan. 24, 1941, in rural Roberts to Leonard and Fern Shell, both of whom preceded her in death.
She is survived by one son, Raymond Harper of Champaign; one daughter, Margo Harper of Lexington, Okla.; one granddaughter, Roberta Hingtgen of Champaign; and one sister, Kathy Shell of Piper City.
She was preceded in death by one brother, David Shell of Martinton.
Shirley enjoyed reading, sewing, dress making, knitting/crocheting and beadwork. She also loved cats and travelling.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
