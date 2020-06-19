ARCOLA — Shirley McNary, 86, of Arcola passed away at 1:41 p.m. Thursday (June 18, 2020) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center in Mattoon.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery.
Shirley was born on Jan. 18, 1934, in Robinson. She was a daughter of Elmer Morris and Thelma Grace (Hargis) Howard. She married Myles Eugene Roberts on June 14, 1952, in Robinson. He passed away on July 31, 1959; she later married Paul E. McNary Jr. on Oct. 1, 1960 in Arcola. He passed away on April 8, 2005.
Survivors include three daughters, Brenda Powell (Randy Cassidy) of Charleston, Karla Lampe and her husband Gary of Arcola and Paula McNary of Oakland; seven grandchildren, Nathan Roberts and his wife Tiffany of Arcola, Hillary Chupp and her husband David of Arcola, Heather Gauna and her husband Harry of Arcola, Shelby Lampe (Nick Robinson) of Oakland, Nick Suding of Arcola, Erin Kiger and her husband Jarod of Mattoon and Lesley Fleming and her husband Mitch of Atwood; and 18 great-grandchildren, Myles and Cameron Roberts, Shelby and Remi McGeehon, Ella and Zoey Chupp, Hallee, Hannah, Hayden and Houstynn Gauna, Brock Suding and Brooklyn Poorman, Grant, Reagan and Harrison Kiger and Carter, Cooper and Caroline Fleming.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Myles Roberts and Jr. McNary; and one son, Michael Roberts.
Shirley graduated from Robinson High School in 1952. She moved to Arcola in 1954 and began working at Diamond Brothers Insurance. After Shirley and Jr. married in 1960, she stayed at home and raised their family. Later in life, she worked for Dorothy Moody in the antique shop.
Shirley enjoyed reading, antiques, traveling and spending time at Lake Mattoon. Her most favorite times were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Arcola Public Library.