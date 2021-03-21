CHAMPAIGN — Shirley Elaine Melvin, 85, of Champaign went to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana, with her children at her side.
Shirley was born July 26, 1935, in Media, a daughter of Erick and Irene Rothzen. She married Robert Melvin on Nov. 29, 1958. He passed away on April 20, 2019.
Shirley grew up in Media on the family farm and was valedictorian of the Class of 1953 at Media High School. Shirley then attended Western Illinois University for two years and spent another two years at an internship in Washington, D.C. She later moved to Champaign with her husband, Robert, and raised their family. She worked locally at different banks and retired from First Federal Savings Bank.
Shirley loved flowers, gardening, her red rose trellace, cooking with her family, rooting for the Illini, family vacations and watching sports with her family. She also loved to fish with her son Gary and watch Joel Osteen on TV with her son Jeff.
Shirley was always a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed 61 years with her husband.
Shirley is survived by her children, Sandy Hainas Peterson of Oquawka, Mike Melvin of Bondville, Robin Melvin of Longview, Gary Melvin of Champaign and Jeff Melvin of Champaign; 12 grandchildren; a sister, Deloris Patch of Roseville; and a brother, Richard Rothzen of Iowa.
Her son Mark, her sister Mary and her brother Donald have all gone to meet their Savior, Jesus Christ.
There will be a graveside funeral service at noon Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Shirley will be dearly missed by both family and friends.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.