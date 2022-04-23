WESTVILLE — Shirley A. Mullen, 74, of Westville passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at home.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1947, in Cayuga, Ind., to James P. Priest and Sarah M. Adams; she graduated from North Vermilion High School in 1965. Shirley married Marty Mullen on June 17, 1994, in Danville.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Marty; twin daughters, Lisa and Lori; Angela Erp; Tonya Erp; five brothers; and 10 sisters.
Surviving Shirley are her sister, Mary Hinkle; grandchildren, Sierra, Amber, Cassandra, Andrea, Emma, Autumn, Macee and Kristopher; and great-grandchildren, Noah Wayne and Payslie. Shirley also leaves behind some very special friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
If butterflies could fly to heaven, they would bring my love to you and yours right back to me. Love, Squirrel.