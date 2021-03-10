SAVOY — Shirley Miller Newman, 91, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday (March 8, 2021) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Shirley was born June 26, 1929, in Canton, the daughter of Charles and Pearl (Solomon) Miller. Both parents and three brothers and their wives, Harold (Helen), George (Louise) and Raymond (Dixie), preceded her in death.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private burial service at Mount Hope Cemetery, and a celebration of life will he held in the future.
Survivors include her husband, Richard, of 72 years; two sons, David of Madison, Wis., and Jeffry (Claire) of Northbrook; and a daughter, Carol (Bradley Wardwell) of Sebastapol, Calif.
She also leaves three grandsons, Clayton Wardwell of Sebastapol, Spencer Wardwell of Los Angeles and Chas Newman of Washington, D.C.; one granddaughter, Dylan Wardwell of New York, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Annette (John) Park of Santa Ana, Calif., Charles -Zeke Miller (Mindi Epstein) of Indianapolis, Craig and Cary Miller of Lewistown, Sherri Newman of Savoy and Jon (Debbie) Newman of Woodstock, Ga.; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
A graduate of the University of Illinois in 1950 with a B.A. in journalism, she served as vice president of Richard Newman Associated, Inc., which she and her husband founded in 1957. She held this position until her retirement in 1994. During her career, she wrote countless radio and TV commercials and print ads. Under her professional name, S.A. Miller, she also wrote press releases and contributed to a number of newspapers and professional magazines.
She served as director of information for both the Lincoln Heritage Trail Foundation and International Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus. Between 1966 and 1968, she worked as a field representative for the Illinois Sesquicentennial Commission, helping communities in 26 counties plan their involvement in Illinois' celebration of its 150th anniversary of statehood. She also served on the board of directors of the Society of American Travel Writers and as vice president of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce. In 1970, Shirley received the American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medal for her contributions to the advertising industry.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).