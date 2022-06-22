PHILO — Shirley Shipley, 87, of Philo passed away at 3:43 a.m. Tuesday (June 21, 2022) at Arbor Rose, Tolono.
Private family services will be held at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono.
Mrs. Shipley was born Oct. 29, 1034, in Champaign, a daughter to Elmer and Merle Starkey Vanderhoof. She married Glenn “Jug” Shipley on July 20, 1957, in Tolono, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2009.
Surviving are two children, Vicki (Steve) Shipley Jackisch of Cantrall and Dale (Kathleen) Shipley of Philo; two grandchildren, Amy Jones of Tolono and Matt (Bre) Shipley of Urbana; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly and Austin Jones and Archie Shipley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Vanderhoof.
Shirley helped her husband operate Unity Lanes in Tolono. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandkids and family.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.