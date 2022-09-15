MAHOMET — Shirley Smith, 80, of Mahomet, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Shirley was born Jan. 7, 1942, to Warren and Katherine Wheeler. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Lyle Wheeler.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Junior Smith; son, Roger Cole; granddaughter, Olivia; grandson, Spencer; brother, Eugene (Sandy) Wheeler; lots of cousins, nephews and nieces; her stepson, Carl (Linda) Smith of Champaign; stepgranddaughters, Mackenzie Black, Stephanie Fies and Jennifer Carter; and two great-grandsons, Dax Schumacher and Evan Fies.
Upon Shirley's request, she donated her body to science and was cremated. There will be no services, as requested.
May you rest in peace, Shirley.