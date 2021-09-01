HUME — Shirley Marie Staub, 88, of Hume was called to heaven on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Shirley was born April 10, 1933, in Litchfield to Harold and Frances (Koonce) Lowe. She married James Staub, her soulmate, on July 2, 1981.
She is survived by five daughters, Janina (Fred) Conley of Hume, Jackie Savell of Vero Beach, Fla., Justine (Doug) Williams of Tuscola, Julie (Rich) Thompson of Vero Beach, Fla., and Jo Ellen (Troy) Hafner of Santa Barbara, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Meghan (Craig) Bowyer, Harlee (Hunter) Conley, Nickolas Williams, Grace and Emily Thompson and Reese and Lia Hafner; three great-grandchildren, Garrett, Grady and Everlee Bowyer; and her brother, Ronald Lowe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Staub; five sisters, Ann Siefield, Lora Harshman, Ruby Hurst, Sharon Walker and Dorothy Landers; and a brother, Dale Lowe.
Shirley loved her family and dedicated her life to taking care of her family and loved ones. Her hobbies included fishing, camping, travel and cheering on her beloved St. Louis Cardinals.
She spent many years camping with her extended family and friends. She loved to travel and always enjoyed her time in Florida.
According to her wishes, no services are planned.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.