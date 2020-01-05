SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Shirley “Sue” Sparks Eads, born Oct. 2, 1941, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 20, 2019.
Sue grew up and lived most of her life in Rantoul. She is survived by her sister, Kay Sparks Ehler (husband Vernon Ehler), and many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert Sparks and Opal Waina Mullan; brother, Jim Sparks (wife Addie Sparks); and sister, Patricia (Pat) Sparks Rasmussen (husband Bill Rasmussen).
Sue’s mother passed away when she was very young, and she entered the Huling Home (children’s home) with her three siblings.
During her early married life, she lived in Kentucky for several years and then returned to Rantoul for work and to be closer to her family and friends.
In the 1980s, Sue moved to the town of Spirit Lake in north Idaho, where she was a property caretaker for many years. She enjoyed wildlife, lakefront views and the natural splendor of Spirit Lake. She loved the outdoors, gardening and wood crafts.
Sue was a dear friend to many and loved her family. She also deeply cared for her pets, including Shotzy, Buddy, and Miss Kitty.
In her later years, she was known for never forgetting a birthday, and family members could look forward to a card and phone call from "Aunt Sue."