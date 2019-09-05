HOMER — Shirley Lou Taylor, 90, of Homer passed away at 5 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) at Clark-Lindsey in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Pastor John Sharp will officiate. Burial will take place in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Shirley was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Homer, a daughter of Martin and Wilma Bassford Messman. She married Max Taylor on July 1, 1946, in Sidney. He passed away Dec. 2, 1992.
Survivors include her daughter, Luann (William) Nanneman of Moberly, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Becky Taylor of Sidney; grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica Keller) Taylor, Lainie (Nick) Giovanini, Sally Taylor and Elizabeth (Sadeeq) Nanneman-Holmes; great-grandchildren, Meghan Taylor, Dominic Giovanini and Lia Giovanini; sisters, Mary Ellen (Tony) Bosch of Longview and Kathryn Vergara of Oregon; and brother, Joe Quaglini of Massachusetts.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Tim Taylor; and siblings, Marion Vandersnick, Betty Pratt and Peggy Messman.
Shirley was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands. She worked at Homer Bank for many years. She was a cosmetologist and hairdresser. Her hobbies included reading, painting and cooking. Shirley enjoyed being a farm wife and spending time with her family.
Memorials can be made to Homer Fire and Rescue or Immanuel Lutheran Church.