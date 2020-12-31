CHAMPAIGN — Shirley J. Walters, 82, of Champaign was called home on Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) with her husband, Robert (Bob) Walters, by her side.
A private viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, for immediate family at Morgan Memorial Home. A graveside memorial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, Urbana, at 1 p.m.
Shirley had such a love for children. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Shirley was born in Cumberland County on May 2, 1938. She was the daughter of Owen and Opal Titus. She married Bob on Dec. 31, 1958. He survives.
Shirley was a loving and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. When she wasn’t attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events, she was attending to her gorgeous flower gardens. Her passion for flowers, birds and nature was so apparent by looking at her backyard. “Beautiful flowers are the smiles of God’s goodness.” She was a woman who lived her faith and loved her family.
Shirley is survived by her husband; children, Cindy (Steve) Croy, Todd (Paula) Walters and Greg (Shanda) Walters; grandchildren, Brittany Wermert, Kya Kirkwood, Kelsi Negron, Shayla Winkel, Stevi Spangler, Brennen Croy, Graham Walters, Jake Walters, Elliot Walters, Maci Walters and Ava Walters; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Olivia, Owen, Kyan, Charlotte, Liam her great-grandson soon to be born; and sister, Sandra Pyle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and two brothers.
