CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Sidney S. Micek, former president/CEO of the University of Illinois Foundation and a revered member of the Syracuse, N.Y., and Champaign communities, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the age of 79. Sid was surrounded by family and buoyed by the well wishes from countless friends and family members from around the world in the days leading up to his peaceful passing.
Born on Oct. 22, 1942, in Columbus, Neb., Sid was the oldest of eight children born to Adrian and June (Blaser) Micek. He was raised in a loving household that valued kindness, curiosity, respect and good humor — all characteristics that defined Sid throughout his life. To know Sid was to know someone who always greeted you with warmth and genuinely made you feel seen, heard and appreciated.
A gifted athlete, Sid is best known to most for his long list of accomplishments on the golf course. Yet, before he picked up his first club, he excelled in multiple sports growing up in Fremont and Scottsbluff, Neb. Sid was most notably an All-State quarterback at Scottsbluff High School, and his talent in football provided Sid the opportunity to play quarterback and defensive back at the University of Kansas from 1960 to 1964 while earning both a bachelor’s degree in history and political science and a master’s degree in educational administration in 1965. Sid went on to earn a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Washington in 1974.
In 1964, while both still attending KU, Sid married Denise Edgar, whom he had originally met in Scottsbluff, and started a loving and laughter-filled marriage of 48 years that took them to Kansas City, Mo., Salem, Ore., Seattle, Boulder, Colo., and Syracuse before finally settling in Champaign — the latter two locations proving to be Sid’s dual “hometowns.” Sid placed a high value on family and delighted in watching his three children, Robb, Marc and Marcy, grow up within a warm and nurturing home.
In 2012, Denise passed away in Champaign following a decade-long battle with illness. Sid admirably balanced commitments to work and her care right up to the time of her passing. During this difficult time, Sid was given incredible support by the Champaign-Urbana community, who helped him heal and retain his natural positivity and warmth. Sid eventually found love again, marrying Kathryn Reeves in a ceremony held in Chicago surrounded by their five children, their spouses and their 13 grandchildren. With Kathy by his side, Sid enjoyed a tremendous final decade filled with days on the golf course, evenings with friends, winter trips to Arizona and Florida and countless visits to their children, grandchildren and family members.
Sid’s myriad of personal strengths also enabled him to achieve a long list of professional accomplishments that continue to have lasting impacts on the institutions to which he served. Among the many accomplishments during his 20-year tenure at Syracuse University, Sid led the successful completion of the school’s $300 million “Commitment to Learning Campaign.” In 2000, Sid was named president/CEO of the University of Illinois Foundation and was recognized for two major accomplishments: guiding the UI through the final stage of its $1.5 billion “Campaign Illinois” and leading the university’s “Brilliant Futures” campaign, which raised a then-record $2.43 billion for the school and its three campuses.
Sid is survived by his wife, Kathy; seven siblings; his children, Robb (Traci Buskey) Micek, Marc (Sandra Cordova) Micek, Marcy Micek (Paul) Baker, Khloe Snell (Chris) Broelmann and Mandy Snell; 13 grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Nate, Sydney, Brooke, Megan, Paige, Sam, Riggley, Max, Braeden, Kambel and Eliana; and countless family and friends.
We invite his family and friends to celebrate his life during a visitation Friday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, with a Mass to be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign, on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. A second celebration will be held in Syracuse with dates to be confirmed.
In recognition of Sid’s legacy in higher education and his commitment to philanthropy, his family would warmly welcome contributions in his honor to be made to one of three charitable causes he established during his life:
University of Illinois, Micek Leadership Fellows Fund. Send donations to the University of Illinois Foundation c/o Micek Leadership Fellows Fund, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673 (please list “designation 770885” on the note line of your check), or call 217-244-2706.
Syracuse University, Denise E. and Sidney S. Micek Endowed Scholarship. Send donations to the Office of Advancement, Syracuse University (attn: Jodie Ralston), 640 Skytop Road, second floor, Syracuse, NY 13244, or online at givetosu.syr.edu/SidMicek.
University of Kansas, Dr. Sidney S. and Denise E. Micek Scholarship in Educational Learning. Send donations to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044, or online at kuendowment.org/givenow.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.