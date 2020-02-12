CHAMPAIGN — Sima Hakimi, 63, of Champaign-Urbana passed away at 6:06 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Born in Iran on Feb. 20, 1956, Sima settled with her family first in Urbana in 1994 and later in Champaign in 2004. Over the years, she became a pillar of her community. She was resilient, courageous and caring. She loved all people. Although her time with us was short, she lives on through the many people she has touched.
Sima is survived by her husband (Ali Toossi), two sons (Saied and Sina), parents (Mohammad and Touran), siblings (Reza, Amir and Sousan), uncle and aunt (Mehdi and Manijeh) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
She was buried in Mount Hope Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Memorial services will be held in the Alma Mater Room at the I Hotel from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.