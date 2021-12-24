CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Snehendu Bikash Kar, 89, of Champaign passed away at 7:07 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. After an increasingly complex set of health complications, he died in comfort with his family by his side 24/7 in the five or so preceding days.
Dr. Kar — affectionately referred to as “Kar” — was born in Rangoon, Burma, but raised in Kolkata, India, and was especially devoted to his Benglai Indian heritage. He completed his graduate studies with a master's in psychology at the University of Kolkata and a Ph.D. in public health at the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated at the top of his class.
At Berkeley, he met his wife, Barbara, who survives him along with their two sons, Sanji and Robin, the latter of whom is a professor of law and philosophy at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Just last year, Kar moved to Champaign with Barbara and Sanji to be closer to Robin.
Kar lived a full life that was dedicated to promoting public health — especially among the underprivileged. Kar’s public-health career spanned five decades and included academic research, graduate education and academic leadership positions at three world-class universities and public-health schools in the United States. As the former associate dean and chair of the then single-department School of Public Health at UCLA, he was responsible for directing all academic programs of the eight academic divisions of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, with over 90 faculty members and over 620 graduate students. He completed his career as the Fulbright-Nehru Distinguished Chair of Global Health and an emeritus professor of public health and Asian American studies at UCLA. He published more than 125 peer-reviewed articles and six books.
Prior to joining UCLA, Kar served as an assistant and then associate professor of public health and population planning at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (1969-79). He also served as acting chair of population planning. Before that, Kar served in several governmental positions in India. As part of the Central Health Education Bureau, Ministry of Health and Family Planning, he served as an assistant director general of health services (research and evaluation); a deputy assistant director general; and a senior research officer (1960-1969). From 1958-1960, he was a senior research officer at the Bihar Tribal Research Institute in Ranchi.
Kar was especially interested in the social determinants of health, the empowerment of women to promote health and quality of life, multicultural health communication, leadership development, and health promotion in multicultural and underserved populations. Over the course of his career, he served as a consultant to numerous leading global organizations, including the United Nations/World Health Organization, UNESCO, UNICEF, the Fulbright Commission, the Smithsonian Institute, the East-West Center (Hawaii), the Kellogg Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the International Medical Corps, the Western Consortium for Health Professions, the Public Health Leadership Institute, Engineers Without Borders, the Association of Schools of Public Health, and international universities and research institutes.
He directed several multinational collaborative projects in Brazil, Egypt, India, Japan, Kenya, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S. and Venezuela.
Toward the end of his life, Kar became increasingly interested in spirituality as a means of empowerment. He defined “spiritual empowerment” as a “sustained quest for seeking the truth and liberation through right actions.” He believed that spirituality could be distinguished from any religious beliefs that may divide us, and that different religions were discerning different parts of a single spiritual truth. In the several days preceding his death, he had a number of spiritual experiences, stating that he was in a state of absolute “bliss” (despite his obvious physical discomfort) and repeating that “everything is one.”
Themes of spirituality and women’s empowerment were especially central to his two most recent books: "Empowerment of Women for Promoting Global Health and Quality of Life" (Oxford 2018) and "Coming and Going: Poems and Songs of Rabindranath Tagore" (Bee Books 2015). This latter book presents Kar’s translations of the spiritual poems of the Nobel Laureate Indian poet-philosopher Tagore coupled with Kar’s award-winning photos. Kar was an avid photographer and won many awards for his creative photography. He was also a great admirer of Tagore.
Though Kar planned to bring the topics of spirituality and women’s empowerment together in a future book, he was aware that every project in life remains partially incomplete. One of his translations of Tagore’s poems, entitled “Unfinished Prayers,” states:
The things in my life that I’ve left behind,
My songs that remain unsung,
The thoughts that still remain unspoken,
I know, yes I do, they were not in vain.
The very last translation of a Tagore poem that Kar penned included thoughts on death as a form of spiritual reunion. That poem states:
At high noon, I stopped my chores
When I heard an alluring call from afar
Unsure of from whom or from where.
Let the spring blossoms paint my garden,
Let honeybees roam and hum their tunes.
I have spent my life on bookish debates
On what is real and what is not.
Now I hear my playmate’s call from afar
Pulling me away from my mundane chores,
And tempting me to a peaceful shore.
One of his favorite Tagore poems states: “There is grief. Death is also there. But beyond those there is always endless peace and tranquility.”
Over his lifetime, Kar received many scholarships and fellowships for his work, including from the Fulbright Commission, Kellogg International Fellowship in Health, Ford Foundation Population Communication Fellowship, East-West Center Population Fellowship, Delta Omega Honor Society in Public Health, Fellow of the Public Health Leadership Institutes (CDC/University of California), and elected fellow of three divisions of the American Psychological Association. He presented several invited keynote addresses in international scientific and professional conferences.
The “Rescatando Salud” ("Save Health") project — which empowered poor women for promoting childhood immunization in Latino communities and was directed by Kar and his colleagues — won the National Award for Excellence in Addressing Health Disparities in the U.S. in 2001.
Kar was devoted to his family in both the U.S. and India; to his many students; to his colleagues; to his teachers and mentors; and to his neighbors and friends — many of whom he was able to acknowledge in his writings.
Kar was cremated at 10:13 a.m. Central Standard Time on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Services will be held in Jadavpur, India, on Sunday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. India Standard Time, and in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. Central Time (visitation) and 6 to 7 p.m. (services) at Sunset Home & Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. The latter services (from 6-7 p.m.) can be attended via Zoom, with a meeting ID of 894 9190 8081 and a password of 057237.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.