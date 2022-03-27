MYSORE, Karnataka, India — Somnath Datta, Ph.D., 82, professor of physics (retired), respected educator, author and musician, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Bharath Cancer Hospital in Mysore, India.
He is survived by his wife, Aloka Datta (née Nag); two daughters, Anuradha Datta (Michael) Murphy of Champaign and Madhusmita (Santosh G.R.) Datta of Seattle; and three grandchildren, Kiran (Wes Carroll) Murphy of Oahu, Hawaii, Ishan Murphy and Anjali Murphy of Champaign, and Barsha and Vanya Kush of Seattle.
Professor Datta was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Calcutta, India, to Gobindolal and Snehalata Datta (née Kundu). He received his M.S. in civil engineering and M.S. and Ph.D. in physics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He credited the University of Illinois with developing his love for physics and maintained a deep sense of gratitude toward the institution throughout his life.
After returning to India in 1972, he worked as a professor for the National Centre for Education, Research and Training (NCERT) for over 30 years. During his distinguished career and persisting through his “retirement,” he worked on a series of projects to improve physics education in India. He developed physics teaching aids, including animated film strips to illustrate fundamental physics concepts and simple experiments using common household objects to illustrate magnetism and angular momentum.
He created a University Grants Commission-sponsored TV series titled "Teaching Physics with Home-Made Experiments" and authored many publications, including numerous articles in scientific journals and three textbooks: "Introduction to Special Theory of Relativity" (Allied Publishers, 1998), "Mechanics" (Pearson Inc., 2013) and "Special Relativity, Tensors and Energy Tensor" (World Scientific, 2021). All these were intended to propagate his love of learning to scholars and students in India.
Somnath Datta was a talented vocalist, composer and harmonium player. He had a lifelong admiration and love for the poetry and music of Rabindranath Tagore. He produced, performed and composed filler music for an album entitled "Naivedya" and founded the Geetanjali Centre for Performing Arts in Mysore, India, in 2017. In recent years, he spearheaded a project to translate two of Rabindranath Tagore’s best-known dance/drama compositions, Kalmrigaya and Chitrangada, from Bengali into Kannada.
Somnath Datta was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He loved to travel and filled his life with discipline, order and industrious activity. He was a believer in Gandhian philosophy and always valued truth and learning above material or personal gain.
Somnath will be dearly missed by all who knew him.