GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our amazing, beautiful, kind and courageous mother (daughter, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother), Sonia Mildred Applebaum Weissman, passed away early Sunday morning (June 19, 2022) in Greensboro, N.C.
Sonia was born in Chicago on July 30, 1919. She was the first child for Phillip and Rose Applebaum. Her childhood was spent in Chicago until she was 10, whereupon she moved with her parents and younger brother, Monty, to Madison, Wis. She attended West High School and the University of Wisconsin. Shortly thereafter, she met her husband-to-be, Dr. Irving Weissman. They married in 1942 and moved to St. Louis, where he was stationed during WWII. They had their first child there, James. When her husband was sent overseas, Sonia returned to Madison to be near family. Their second child, Robert, was born there. In 1949, after the war, they moved to Champaign, where she remained for most of her life. Her twins, Tom and Diane, were born there in 1951.
Sonia was very active in the community. She was involved in many charitable organizations as well as participating in Sinai Temple’s sisterhood. Sonia had a passion for reading and volunteered for many years at the Champaign Public Library as well as several libraries at the University of Illinois. She loved going with her husband, Irv, to the UI’s football and basketball games, and they held season tickets for both. They would often attend concerts and theater productions at the Krannert Center on campus.
Socially, Sonia played golf at the Champaign Country Club, enjoyed swimming and exercising and belonged to a bowling league. But most of all, Sonia loved playing bridge and was excellent at it. She retired from the game just a few short months ago at the age of 102.
Sonia was respected and loved by all who knew her. Her kind and caring spirit shined through every day. She was wise and thoughtful and was cognitively aware to the very end.
In 2004, she moved to Greensboro to be near her eldest son, Jim. Sonia left behind many wonderful friends in Champaign but made new friends in Greensboro.
She will be sorely and forever missed by all who knew her, but especially her loving family.
She is survived by her son Dr. Robert M. Weissman (Jodie) of Seattle; son Thomas M. Weissman (Chana) of Netanya, Israel; and daughter, Diane Weissman Moses (David) of London; as well as 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Montague; husband, Dr. Irving Weissman; and loving son, Dr. James M. Weissman of Greensboro.
She will be buried next to her husband in Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
May Sonia, our dear mother’s memory, be blessed and treasured in our hearts forever.