CHARLESTON — Harold "Sonny" Brown died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his son's home in Charleston, S.C.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with the visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Villa Grove Cemetery, Villa Grove. The Rev. Steve Gocking will officiate.
Survivors include three sons, Tim (Leti) Brown, David (Tamela) Brown and Kevin (Sheri) Brown; one daughter, Julie (Robert) Hunt; eight grandchildren, Randy Bone, Heather Amrozowicz, Amanda Franco, Mark Franco, Drew Dowty, Sarah Dowty, Taylor Hunt and Ashley Hunt; and seven great-grandchildren, Amelia Bone, Grayson Bone, Sawyer Bone, Isabella Franco, Izekiel Franco, DJ Franco and Wyatt Franco.
Sonny served his country in the Marines from 1953 to 1956. He later went on to work as an electrical engineer with Hughes Aircraft, earning retirement in 1993.
