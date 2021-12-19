URBANA — Sonya Lee Fitzsimmons Bickers was born in 1936 to Bernard (Bunny) and Zelda Fitzsimmons. She attended Urbana schools through 1954 when she graduated from Urbana High School.
Sonya leaves behind her husband, Jim, who she was married to for 32 years; sons, Mark (Danielle) Lowry of Champaign and Mike and Pam Lowry of Overland Park, Kan.; two grandchildren, Jack (Anna) and Meagan; two stepsons, Steve (Linda) Bickers and Todd (Cindy) Bickers; stepgrandchildren, Sarah (Clayton) Goodwin, Emily (Trent) Henson and Sydney (Cameron) Smith; and great-great-grandchildren, Scarlett Goodwin, Eve Henson and Sophia Smith. She also leaves behind a sister, Marvis (Don) Rhodes, and sister-in-law, Janet and (Larry) Mackey. She also had several nephews.
Sonya attended Countryside Methodist Church in Sidney.
Sonya worked at Brownfield Machine Shop and later retired from the University of Illinois. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 60 years, where she gained lifelong friends. She also played cards in three different card groups, one of which started 65 years ago and is still active. Barbara Murrah, Jim and Sonya started first grade at Leal school together.
Jim and Sonya, after they retired, enjoyed traveling to California, Florida and Arizona. They enjoyed their time at Mike’s lake house in the Ozarks, which they went to yearly. Sonya also took many of her friends there on a yearly vacation.
Per Sonya’s wishes, she will be cremated, and services will be held at a later date.
Sonya was like her dad, she never knew a stranger and was loved by many. She was a very good Christian and will be missed by many.