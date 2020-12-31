CHAMPAIGN — Sophia Lessaris, 91, of Champaign died with her family around her, at her daughter's home, on Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) at 10:40 p.m.
Sophia was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Aurora. After graduating from Aurora University, she married George Lessaris on Oct. 14, 1951. She worked alongside George helping with the family restaurant business and raising their family.
Sophia and George were among the founders of the local Greek Orthodox Church. She was an active member of the church while serving on the church board and a lifelong member of the Philoptochos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and brother, Louie Lenard.
Survivors include her three children, Tom (Natalie) Lessaris, Jim Lessaris and Georgine Paulus. She is also survived by nine grandchildren. Sophia was looking forward to her first great-granddaughter due to arrive in May.
Sophia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
Donations can be made to Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.