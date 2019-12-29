CHAMPAIGN — Spurgeon “Spud” W. Baldwin Jr., 90, died at 5:13 a.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, N.C.
Spud was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Pensacola, Fla., the first of four sons to Adelaide and Spurgeon W. Baldwin Sr. A student of Annie K. Suter Elementary School, Clubbs Junior High and P.K. Yonge School in the Pensacola area, he began high school in DeQuincy, La., when the family relocated. Ever the athlete, he swam, biked, roller-skated and played baseball, basketball and football throughout his boyhood. Although he himself would say he wasn’t really cut out for football as “a 145-pound kid who really didn’t like all that head-knocking,” he was pleased to have worked his way up to starting quarterback on the high school team his senior year. DeQuincy is also where a lifelong interest in tennis began.
Spud attended Louisiana State University from 1947 to 1951, where he in fact earned a letter on the varsity tennis team. He was also a Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brother and a member of the ROTC. Upon graduating in 1951, he served two years as an administrative officer in the U.S. Air Force at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, La., and Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska. In fall 1953, he returned to LSU as a graduate student. It was at this time that he began a serious study of Spanish, transferring in 1955 to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, from which he was awarded a Ph.D. in 1962.
His first teaching position was at Emory University in Atlanta, where he taught for three years before accepting a professorship in the Department of Spanish, Italian and Portuguese at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he taught for 30 years. He also taught courses at Washington University in St. Louis and Tulane University in New Orleans. Spud left the UI to accept a position as chair of the Department of Romance Languages and Classics at the University of Alabama, where he remained for 10 years before retiring. Spud is the author, co-author or editor of numerous scholarly works and journals in the field of romance languages, with a special focus on Spanish medieval studies.
While at the University of Illinois, Spud met and married Patricia Page, and they had five children together. After retiring, Spud and Patty moved to Beaufort, N.C., where they finally built the dream home on the water that Spud had been designing for years. Patty passed away in 2002, and in 2005, Spud married Carol Blake, with whom he spent many happy years laughing, singing, traveling, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. They divided their time between Carol’s waterfront home in Morehead City and Spud’s homes in Beaufort and in the mountains of North Carolina that he so loved.
Spud was an avid classical guitarist and also sang in several chorale groups over the years. He was a talented tennis player and enjoyed building three houses over the years in his “spare time.” A steadfast and loving husband and father, Spud was a worldly scholar who travelled the globe even into his late 80s, learning many languages and making many friends along the way.
Spud is survived by his wife of 14 years, Carol Baldwin; four children, Sarah (Adam Byrd) Baldwin, Mark (Ashley) Baldwin, Amanda (Andrew) Farthing and Jennifer (Jeff) Stone; Carol’s two children, Everett (Virginia) Blake III and Lee (Fred) Gantt; two brothers, Michael (Sharlene) Baldwin and Mervyn (Janelle) Baldwin; 12 grandchildren, Sam, Axel, Sofia, Madalyn, Avery, Charlie, Whit, Summer, Everette IV, Blake, Alex and Evan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Baldwin; his wife of 39 years, Patricia Baldwin; a brother, Edward Baldwin; and his parents, Adelaide and Spurgeon W. Baldwin Sr.
A visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Heath & Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a brief graveside service immediately following at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign.
In honor of his late son, Christopher, Spud would have loved for memorial donations to be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at lls.org/ways-to-donate. Condolences to the family may be offered online at HeathandVaughn.com.