CHAMPAIGN — Sri Venkata Ranga Rao Guthikonda, 61, of Champaign passed away Friday (May 21, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Sri Venkata was born on May 1, 1960, in Tenali, India, to parents Venkata K. Guthikonda and Bramaramba (Kilaru) Guthikonda. They preceded him in death.
Ranga Rao married his wife, Rama Kondabolu, on June 7, 1985, in Tenali, India. They raised a beautiful family together and shared many friends and family. He achieved a bachelor’s degree and during his career, owned and operated a restaurant in India for many years. Ranga Rao loved to cook. He also loved his family and connecting through social networking. Ranga Rao was loved by many family and friends who will miss him dearly.
