MAHOMET — Stacey Rigsby, 70, of Sabina passed away at 1:35 p.m. Monday (Dec. 27, 2021) in Mahomet.
He was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Fairbury, the son of William and Alice Rigsby.
Stacey is survived by his children, Staci Myers and Robert (Shelly) Rigsby; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Surviving siblings are Patricia (Frank) Stapleton, Cheri (Paul) Rayos and David (Karen) Rigsby; as well as many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Rigsby.
Stacey was a loving son, brother, parent and grandparent as well as “brother” to many.
He was the central regional coordinator for Illinois ABATE for many years and supported the AMA, along with all things motorcycles or racing. Stacey enjoyed sharing his many memories with anyone who would listen. His knowledge was limitless.
Friends may greet the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you post a memory to share at owensfuneralhomes.com and/or make a donation to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org/).