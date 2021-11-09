ARMSTRONG — Stacy Ray Bartlow, 68, of Armstrong passed away at 6:03 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Stacy was born on Dec. 16, 1952, in Urbana, the son of Howard Lyle and Vire Elizabeth (Johnson) Bartlow. He married Marci Marikos on Oct. 10, 1993, in Armstrong. She survives.
He is also survived by his daughter, Alyssa Bartlow of St. Joseph; sister, Debbie Arnold of Bowling Green, Mo.; brother, Forrest Bartlow of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Bartlow; and half brother, Robert “Buddy” Johnson.
Stacy graduated from Armstrong High School in 1971. He worked at Eagle Wings for over 24 years until he retired. Stacy enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, mowing the yard and was an avid reader.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, to assist them in honoring Stacy's life.