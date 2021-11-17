URBANA — Stacy was born on June 6, 1973, in Champaign, to Deborah Sue Grenko and Terry Lee Kincaid.
Survivors include her son, Kaleb Staples; daughter, Abriana Pelmore; granddaughter, Khyree Pelmore; mother, Deborah Grenko; stepfather, Dennis (Anita) Enno; sister, Jody (James) Williams; and many stepsiblings, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, stepgrandmother, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Kincaid; brother, Nevada Enno; maternal grandparents, Dwain and Lucy (Utsler) McGinnis; paternal grandparents, Ansil and Cleta (Rexroad) Kincaid; nephew, James Dwain Williams; and stepbrother, Tyler Gladue.
Stacy attended Urbana High School and still has many friends from her earlier years. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her cat, Mila. Stacy mostly adored her granddaughter, Khyree. She will be missed deeply.
Details are pending for a celebration of life to include family and close friends.