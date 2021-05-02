RANTOUL — Stanford G. Fornof, 93, of Rantoul passed away Friday evening (April 23, 2021) at home.
Stan was born in Plumber, Pa., to William J. and Lucille Fornof. He was happily married for 63 years to Marijo (formally Marjo Knott) until her passing in 2014.
He is survived by his three children, William Fornof of San Diego, Thomas Fornof of Escondido, Calif., and Kathy Page of Buckey, Ariz.
Stan served in the Air Force and was stationed at Chanaute Air Force Base in Rantoul. He later worked at Chanaute as a civilian for over 30 years until his retirement.
He was an active member of Rantoul Lutheran Church, the Rantoul Rotary Club and several car clubs in the area.
Services will be held Saturday, May 8, at Rantoul Lutheran Church. Please contact Lux Memorial Home at 217-892-9644 for details.