MONTICELLO — Stanley I. Foley, 98, of Monticello passed away at 11:37 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Stanley was born July 9, 1922, in Morgan City, La., the son of Paul G. and Erma (McCann) Foley. He married Bessie E. Brown on Sept. 16, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio. She passed away June 4, 1997.
He is survived by his children, Ed Foley (Susan) of Delano, Minn., Sue Coates (Dan) of Thornton, Colo., Jim Foley (Paula) of Gibson City and John Foley (Donna) of Monticello; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Betty Jo Anderson; and two sisters, Betty Klug and Vivian Hannon.
For over 30 years, Stan worked full-time managing the lab at General Cable while also farming his 80 acres northeast of Monticello. He was proud to have given his family a great place to grow up and to have been able to put them all through college.
Stan was a kind, humble man who was a constant learner and loved working on machinery and will be well remembered for sharing jokes with everyone he met.
Stan served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion and the Monticello Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello, with the Rev. Steve Ingram officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment, with military rites accorded, will be in Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piatt County VFW Post 5346, 108 E. Livingston St., Monticello, IL 61856.
