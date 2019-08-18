RIDGE FARM — Stanley T. Golcynski, 78, of Ridge Farm passed away at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday (Aug.14, 2019) at his home.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1940, in Danville, the son of Michael J. and Loretta (Taylor) Golcynski, both deceased. He was married to Zonda Keller in 1996. She survives.
He is also survived by his sons, Stanley (Marie) Golcynski and John Golcynski, both of Ridge Farm; his daughter, Sherry (Loren) Woolwine of Covington; his stepchildren, Martin (Jennifer) Brown of Cayuga, Ind., and Tracy (Richard) Kondracki of Marshall; his brother-in-law, Bill Morgan; and his several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Morgan.
Stanley worked at several jobs throughout his life and later retired from AutoZone in 2002. He was a member of Rush Creek Friends Church. He enjoyed working on antique tractors and going on trail-rides with his horses. He had a great love for his mule, #7. Stanley will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.
As were his wishes, Stanley will be accorded cremation rites and a private graveside service for family will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion, Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, at 200 E. West St., assisted his family with arrangements.