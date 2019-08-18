Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.