GIFFORD — Stanley John Kopmann, 78, of Gifford passed away at 11:12 a.m. Friday (June 25, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Stanley was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Paxton, the son of John J. and Martha A. Johnson Kopmann. He married Donna J. Geiken on April 30, 1967, at Schwer Lutheran Church, Milford. She survives.
Along with his wife, Donna, he is survived by three daughters, Kimberly J. (Mark) Porter of Gifford, Tamela S. (Sean) Weary of Gifford and Nicole R. Bullington of Penfield; five granddaughters, Shaunna Weary Kincaid (Kyle), Megan Porter Pearson (Jordan), Sarah Porter, Kyla Bullington and Isabel Bullington; one great-grandson, Tanner Kincaid, a sister, Patricia J. Camp of St. Joseph; and two brothers, Dale E. (June) Kopmann of St. Joseph and Collin K. (Becky) Kopmann of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Stanley graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1961 and from barber school in Decatur in 1962. He was a barber for 58 years, custodian and bus driver at Gifford Grade School and worked for Gordon Hannagan Auction Company.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, and served on the Gifford Fire Department as a fireman and trustee. He was also a member of the Gifford Centennial Committee. In his younger years, he was a member of the 4-H Club and showed Brown Swiss cattle at state and county fairs.
Stan enjoyed auctions, camping and old cars and was an avid collector of many things. He always loved a good deal!
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Gifford Fire Department or family choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at baierfuneralservices.com.