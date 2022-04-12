BUCKLEY — Stanley Dean Koschnick, 78, of Buckley, loving husband of Shelley Sue Koschnick for 36 years, went to be with the Lord at 4:40 a.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Stan was born Nov. 8, 1943, to Leonard and Selma Theesfeld Koschnick; they both preceded him in death.
He graduated from Buckley-Loda High School in 1961 and then joined the U.S. Army from 1969-1971, where he was stationed in Okinawa.
He was co-owner of France Broom Company and co-owner and plant manager of Nexstep Commercial, where he retired in 2014 after 53 years.
Stan was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, mayor of Buckley for 12 years, president of the Buckley Fire Department for six years and a member of Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. He was a former member of the Lions Club. Stan was an avid fan of the Buckley Dutchmasters.
He married Shelley Sue Deck on Aug. 16, 1985. They had two sons, Terry Dean and Troy Dean, who both preceded him in death.
Stan is survived by his wife, Shelley; four grandchildren, Sadie (Parker), Lannie, Shanice and Tyler; five great-grandchildren; one godchild, Shayla Vermillion-Burton; several nieces and nephews; and one sister, Pat Henrickson.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Wilfred Koschnick.
Stan loved golfing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Everyone loved him for his sense of humor.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday prior to the service at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. John’s Lutheran School or Christ Lutheran High School.
