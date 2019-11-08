CHAMPAIGN — Stanley C. Lewman, 96, of Champaign died Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at Carle Clinic of leukemia.
Born in Bainbridge, Ind., Stan had an older brother, Richard, and an older sister, Marjorie, both of who preceded him in death. He graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1941. The next year, he studied drafting at Lain Business College in Indianapolis. In 1943, he served in the U.S. Army until the death of his father brought him home to run the family farm.
Stan graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in marketing in 1952 and was elected to the honorary business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi. In 1951, he married Beverly Jean Smith, who survives him. For 16 years, Stan ran his own grocery store, first in Dana, Ind., and then in Chrisman. In 1988, he retired from Champaign’s Southland Corporation as a food buyer. After retirement, he worked at the UI’s Assembly Hall for 15 years.
Stan was an active member of the Chrisman Business Club, Kiwanis of Champaign, the American Legion and Masonic Lodge. For years he enjoyed morning coffee with former colleagues and new friends at the Original Pancake House. He was a longtime member of Champaign’s First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, Stan is survived by his three daughters, Kathy Kelley, Kristi Lewman and Robin Antonsen, and son, David Lewman. He had four grandchildren (Kevin Kelley, Jody Wood, Tristan Antonsen and Toby Antonsen) and seven great-grandchildren (Paradise Kelley, Majesty Kelley, Wilderness Kelley, T.J. Wood, Harrison Wood, Brecken Wood and Sloane Wood).
A celebration of life will be held at Champaign’s First United Methodist Church this Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.
