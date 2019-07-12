PAXTON — Stanley Frederick “Stan” Nelson, 90, of Paxton passed away at 4:26 a.m. Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, and also one hour prior to the service Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Stan was born Nov. 30, 1928, in rural Paxton, the son of Ellven John Frederick and Mabel Johnson Nelson. He married Alice Eldine Steinmann on Nov. 18, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She survives.
Along with his wife, Alice, he is survived by his son, Rick (Pat) Nelson of rural Paxton; his daughter, Colleen Woodcock of rural Foosland; four grandchildren, Christopher (Sharon) Nelson of Elkhorn, Wis., Michael (Amanda) Nelson of rural Paxton, Joshua Woodcock of Fisher, Tracy (Cameron) Richardson of Dewey; and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Henry Nelson, Owen Nelson and Kaylee Richardson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wendell Nelson; and sister, Marcia Wilkins.
Stan graduated from Paxton High School in 1947 and Illinois Commercial College, Champaign. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, where he had been an elder and served on the Evangelism and Stewardship Committee.
Stan served on the Ford County and Ford-Iroquois County FS Board of Directors and was a 4-H Leader for 18 years. He was also a member of the Paxton Jaycees and was named “Outstanding Young Farmer” in 1964 and farmed northwest of Paxton for 40 years. Stan served as Walltown Drainage District Commissioner for 12 years and had been president of the Levi’s and Lace Square Dance Club.
He enjoyed square dancing, camping and traveling to Sweden, Alaska and Hawaii. Stan enjoyed designing and fabricating useful items for both farm productivity and entertainment. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.