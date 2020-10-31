WESTVILLE — Stanley Peterwas, 87, of Westville passed away at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) at home.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1933, in Poland, the son of Ignatius and Natalia (Mokijewski) Peterwas. He was united in marriage to Barbara Little on Nov. 5, 1955. She will miss him dearly.
Those who will also miss him include his children, Sarah Peterwas of Bolingbrook, Marysia Peterwas of Westville, Konstance Peterwas of Danville, Thomas Peterwas of Danville and Christopher Peterwas of Elgin; grandchildren, Sydney (Ross) Heinz, Marshall J Brown, Emma Peterwas and Sofia Peterwas; and great-grandchildren, Alivia Jean Heinz and Gracelyn K Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Stanley worked at General Motors and retired after 47 years of service. He was a deeply faithful man and was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Church in Westville. He was also a die-hard fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. In his day, Stanley was a popular polka partner. Stanley was the rock of the family and provided unconditional love to them. His legacy will be remembered by all who loved him.
A private family service will be held. His family was assisted by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. He will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his name to Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery and St. Mary’s Church Altar and Rosary Society. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.