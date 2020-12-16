CHAMPAIGN — Stanley Lorenzo Roundtree, 48, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020).
Celebration of life services will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at New Generation Christian Fellowship, 1401 W. John St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Pastor Jordan Simmons.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign. Please be advised that Illinois COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.