CHAMPAIGN — Stanley Ray Roundtree, 54, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at home in Champaign.
He was born on March 8, 1967, in Brookhaven, Miss., to Joshua and Sadie Mae Roundtree.
Stanley is survived by his children, April Collier and Lakeshah Peat; grandchildren, Eric Dorsey, Azerica Dorsey, Emeric Dorsey, Amerion Dorsey, Kezia Peat and Kiarra Wallace; great-grandchildren, Ja’vontae Wiley-Boateng Jr. and Ky’Omi Harris; brother, Reggie Roundtree; and partner, Alveta Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Andra Demond Roundtree.
Stanley enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed driving around looking for scrap metal. Stanley had a big heart; when anyone needed help, Stan the man was there. He will be dearly missed by all.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will follow at 2 p.m.
Please join Stanley’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.