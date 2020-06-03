SAVOY — Stanley Steinkamp passed away on Sunday (May 31, 2020) in Savoy at age 93.
He was the beloved husband of Marjorie, who predeceased him in 2015, and father of Cathleen Weinert (Daryl) of Pittsburgh, Pa., John Steinkamp of Champaign, Eric Steinkamp (Daniela) of Seattle, Wash., and Susan Sorlie (Peter) of Menlo Park, Calif. He was the beloved grandfather of 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Stanley was born on April 5, 1927, in Evanston. His parents were Albert Steinkamp and Helen (Beckett) Steinkamp. During the Depression, his family moved to a farm outside of Elkhart, Ind. He graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne in 1945 and enlisted in the Army, serving in postwar Germany in the 30th Infantry Regiment.
He returned to the United States in 1946 and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1958 with a Ph.D. in economics. While at the University of Michigan, he met Marjorie, a University of Michigan Hospital pharmacist, on a tennis court. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on Dec. 23, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa.
In 1958, he joined the Economics Department at the University of Illinois. He was the first director of the Master of Science in Policy Economics Program, and was instrumental in its growth and success. He retired from the department in 1996.
Stanley attended St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Urbana for 45 years. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for many years. He was a faithful member of the Central Illinois Tinners, a model railroad club, for 20 years, and maintained a large, meticulously crafted train layout that was the delight of his grandchildren.
He could build and fix just about anything. He was always ready for adventures and instilled in his family a love of the outdoors, camping and hiking. He was devoted to his Labrador dogs. He and Marjorie were married for 59 years, and she was the love of his life.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Philo Road, Urbana, or to Habitat for Humanity.